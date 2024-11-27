Gor return to winning ways as Ogam continues red-hot form for Tusker - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor's Enock Morrison in action against Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE X

Kenyan Premier League

Gor return to winning ways as Ogam continues red-hot form for Tusker

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 27 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

K’Ogalo drew first blood in the 33rd minute through Boniface Omondi, who tapped in at the near post from a low cross by Rooney Onyango.

Bryceson Wangai then cemented the win in added time when he burst through Homeboyz defence to fire past goalkeeper James Ssetuba.

The win was K’Ogalo’s first after a four-match dry spell that led to the sacking of head coach Leo Neiva.

Subsequently, Gor have climbed up to eighth on the log, with 11 points from seven games.

At the Dandora Stadium, Ryan Ogam continued his red-hot form with his strike proving decisive in a 2-1 win over Mara Sugar.

Tusker FC’s Ryan Ogam celebrates his goal against Mara Sugar. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE X

The brewers took the lead straight from kick off, Shaphan Siwa firing into the top right corner from the edge of the box after being teed up by James Kibande.

The sugar millers levelled matters five minutes later, Meshack Karani making the most of a goalmouth melee to bring the newbies back into the game.

Ogam then restored Tusker’s lead in the 47th minute, how low shot from distance whizzing past Mara keeper Felix Adoyo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is the forward’s seventh goal of the season, which takes him joint top of the scorers’ charts, with Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Francis Kahiro.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved