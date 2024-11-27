Gor return to winning ways as Ogam continues red-hot form for Tusker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 27 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday evening.

K’Ogalo drew first blood in the 33rd minute through Boniface Omondi, who tapped in at the near post from a low cross by Rooney Onyango.

Bryceson Wangai then cemented the win in added time when he burst through Homeboyz defence to fire past goalkeeper James Ssetuba.

The win was K’Ogalo’s first after a four-match dry spell that led to the sacking of head coach Leo Neiva.

Subsequently, Gor have climbed up to eighth on the log, with 11 points from seven games.

At the Dandora Stadium, Ryan Ogam continued his red-hot form with his strike proving decisive in a 2-1 win over Mara Sugar. Tusker FC’s Ryan Ogam celebrates his goal against Mara Sugar. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE X

The brewers took the lead straight from kick off, Shaphan Siwa firing into the top right corner from the edge of the box after being teed up by James Kibande.

The sugar millers levelled matters five minutes later, Meshack Karani making the most of a goalmouth melee to bring the newbies back into the game.

Ogam then restored Tusker’s lead in the 47th minute, how low shot from distance whizzing past Mara keeper Felix Adoyo.

It is the forward’s seventh goal of the season, which takes him joint top of the scorers’ charts, with Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Francis Kahiro.