Barcelona’s Yamal wins 2024 Golden Boy award

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27 – Barcelona and Spain’s Lamine Yamal has won the 2024 Golden Boy award.

The award, founded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, is given to the best European men’s player under the age of 21, with journalists voting using a points system.

Yamal, 17, established himself as a first-team regular for Barcelona last season before helping Spain to win Euro 2024.

The winger scored one goal and assisted four more as he was named young player of the tournament.

In October Yamal won the Kopa Trophy, an equivalent prize handed out during the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Yamal has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 16 games in all competitions this season.

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham won the 2023 Golden Boy.