Tale of two Francis as KCB, Police play out thrilling draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kenya Police played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in a midweek Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League fixture at the Dandora Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

On-form striker Francis Kahiro found the back of the net after only three minutes, firing past Police keeper Job Ochieng’ after the law enforcers felt to deal effectively with James Kinyanjui’s cross into the box.

The goal was Kahiro’s seventh of the season after nine matches, one ahead of his closest challenger, Ryan Ogam of Tusker, who will be in action for the brewers against Mara Sugar on Wednesday.

However, Francis Kahata saved Afande’s blushes in the 63rd minute when a deflected shot by David Okoth found its way onto his path for the former Gor Mahia midfielder to notch the equaliser. KCB’s Francis Kahiro celebrates his goal. PHOTO/KCB

The law enforcers were, however, thanking their lucky stars at the end of regular time when a poor defensive clearance found its way to Kahiro whose subsequent shot was well blocked by Ochieng. KCB’s James Kinyanjui battles with Police’s David Okoth. PHOTO/KCB

His namesake on the other end, Kahata, also missed a glorious chance to grab Police’s second win of the season but his shot cannoned off the upright.

Following the draw, KCB extend their lead at the top of FKF PL to 21 points as Police climb to 15th with 8 points.