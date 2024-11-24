Wales coach Gatland to learn fate in coming days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CARDIFF, Wales, November 23 – Warren Gatland has repeated he wants to fight on as Wales head coach despite overseeing the worst year in the national team’s history.

Wales were brushed aside by South Africa in Cardiff to extend their record losing run to 12 Tests in a row and complete a winless 2024.

Gatland, under increasing pressure following just six wins from 24 games since returning to the job in December 2022, confirmed he has not offered his resignation as he did after the end of the Six Nations in March.

But he expects to learn his fate in the coming days following a review of the autumn campaign by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Two years ago that autumn review saw Wayne Pivac sacked and Gatland brought back. Could it spell change once again?

“Now it’s about letting the dust settle,” said Gatland.

“I will chat with the powers that be, as well as my family, and see what happens over the next few days.

“The last couple of weeks have been challenging in terms of the amount of negativity. You’re only human and it has an impact on you.

“I’m motivated to want to be here. We’ve got a good group of men working hard over the next few months towards the Six Nations, they’re only going to get better.”

WRU bosses will be questioned by member clubs at the annual general meeting on Sunday.

They are also in the throws of negotiations with all four regions over a strategy for the professional game in Wales.

It is hard to see how one issue can be resolved without the other.

“There needs to be change and there needs to be agreement with the regions to put some positive steps in place and affect change,” said Gatland.

“It won’t happen overnight but we need to be bold with our decisions for the future of the game, with investment into the the pathways, the academies and under-20s programme. That should be the lifeblood of the game in Wales.

“Since we disbanded the national academy in 2015, we’re probably a reflection of how the under-20s programme hasn’t been as successful.”

‘Proud of Wales effort’

For now, Gatland is working on the basis that he will be in place to take charge of his 150th game for Wales – the Six Nations opener against France in Paris on 31 January.

Top of the agenda is improving the conditioning of his squad who have struggled to match the physicality of teams all year.

That is not helped by the youth of his squad. Has now blooded an entire team of new caps during 2014 with Freddie Thomas, a second-half replacement against South Africa, the 15th uncapped player used this year.

“It’s amazing what a difference just over 12 months can do. You lose all those caps and all that experience, it has been challenging. There’s no doubt about that,” said Gatland.

“In the past, our cycles have been about building towards World Cups.

“You might lose three or four players but you finish with a squad you hope will be around for the next cycle and the change-over is slow and moderate. But we haven’t had that luxury this time.”

While former players, such as Tom Shanklin, Mike Phillips and Alex Cuthbert, have questioned how Gatland can stay, current squad members have come out in support of the under-fire coach and Gatland believes the display against South Africa proved he still has the changing room on side.

“I came away from today thinking, if these group of players can learn from today and put that amount of effort in, there’s hope going forward,” said Gatland.

“Some of the youngsters and inexperienced players will learn massively from playing the world champions [and] people should be really proud of that effort.”