Arsenal to meet Tottenham in first game outside of UK - Capital Sports
Arsenal to meet Tottenham in first game outside of UK

Published

LONDON, England, March 31, 2025 – Arsenal and Tottenham will contest the first north London derby to be held outside the UK when the two teams face each other in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong this summer.

The London rivals will play in the newly-opened Kai Tak Stadium on July 31 as part of their preparations for the 2025-26 season.

The match, scheduled for 7:30pm local time (11:30am BST), will be the first time that the two teams have met outside the UK.

The fixture is part of the Hong Kong Football Festival, which will see Premier League rivals Liverpool take on AC Milan on 26 July.

Arsenal last toured Hong Kong in 2012, while Spurs visited Japan and South Korea in 2024.

Manchester United are set to play two post-season friendlies in Hong Kong and Malaysia, but they are one of a number of Premier League clubs set to tour the United States as part of their pre-season preparations.

Chelsea and Manchester City are yet to make decisions on their pre-season, given both clubs are involved in the Club World Cup that begins on 15 June.

