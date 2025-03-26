Mwangi grabs gold for Kenya at World Masters as Makonjo wins silver - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National champion Peter Kamau Mwangi in action in the men's shot-put competition at Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/COURTESY

Athletics

Mwangi grabs gold for Kenya at World Masters as Makonjo wins silver

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2025 – Peter Mwangi won Kenya’s first gold at the World Masters Indoor Championships in Gainesville, Florida, after clinching first place in men’s shot put.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mwangi threw 14.79m to clinch first place in the men’s 40-44 years category, ahead of United States’ Pierre Brown who threw 13.18m to take silver.

Another American, Robert Horton Jr, bagged bronze after throwing 12.71m.

In the men’s (40-44 years) 60m, Ibrahim Makonjo bagged Kenya’s second medal when he clocked 7.04 to finish second.

The gold went to American Antoine Echols who timed 6.95 whereas Frenchman Antony Couffe came third in 7.09.

Kenya will continue their quest for more medals with a number of its athletes in action on Wednesday.

Pauline Wangui will be competing in the women’s 3000m (40-44 years) whereas Makonjo returns to the track in Heat 5 of the men’s 200m.

Meanwhile, Regina Malai will be hoping to soar high in the women’s long jump (45-49).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved