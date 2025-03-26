Mwangi grabs gold for Kenya at World Masters as Makonjo wins silver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2025 – Peter Mwangi won Kenya’s first gold at the World Masters Indoor Championships in Gainesville, Florida, after clinching first place in men’s shot put.

Mwangi threw 14.79m to clinch first place in the men’s 40-44 years category, ahead of United States’ Pierre Brown who threw 13.18m to take silver.

Another American, Robert Horton Jr, bagged bronze after throwing 12.71m.

In the men’s (40-44 years) 60m, Ibrahim Makonjo bagged Kenya’s second medal when he clocked 7.04 to finish second.

The gold went to American Antoine Echols who timed 6.95 whereas Frenchman Antony Couffe came third in 7.09.

Kenya will continue their quest for more medals with a number of its athletes in action on Wednesday.

Pauline Wangui will be competing in the women’s 3000m (40-44 years) whereas Makonjo returns to the track in Heat 5 of the men’s 200m.

Meanwhile, Regina Malai will be hoping to soar high in the women’s long jump (45-49).