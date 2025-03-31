Man-of-match rewarded for 'eggs-ellent' display - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jan de Boer posing with his four tray of eggs. PHOTO/BRYNE FK

English Premiership

Man-of-match rewarded for ‘eggs-ellent’ display

Published

LONDON, England, March 31, 2025 – It was once customary for Premier League players to be gifted a bottle of champagne as reward for winning man of the match.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Times have moved on since then, with players now receiving a small trophy in recognition of their display.

But Norwegian club Bryne FK – where Manchester City forward Erling Haaland started his career – have come up with a novel approach by awarding eggs to their player of the match.

The club, based in the south-west of Norway close to the city of Stavanger, were promoted back to the top-flight last season for the first time since 2003.

They were beaten 1-0 by Europa League quarter-finalists Bodo/Glimt in their first fixture back in the top division on Sunday.

But they were kept in the match by goalkeeper Jan de Boer, who pulled off a string of fine stops and saved a second-half penalty.

The Dutchman’s reward? Four trays of eggs, of course.

The prize is a nod to the club’s ties with local agriculture, which is dominated by meat and dairy production.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Such is the association with farming, supporters are often heard chanting “we are farmers and we are proud of it” at matches, and there are ‘VIP’ tickets on sale for fans to watch games from a pitchside tractor.

But any Bryne player hoping to get their hands on eggs next week will be disappointed because the club say their player of the match against Kristiansund on 6 April will be given cartons of local milk.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved