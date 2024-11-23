Pipeline roll over Nairobi Prisons as KCB resume winning ways on Day 2 of women's volleyball league - Capital Sports
Kenya Pipeline players celebrate in a past match.

Volleyball

Pipeline roll over Nairobi Prisons as KCB resume winning ways on Day 2 of women’s volleyball league

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 23 – Kenya Pipeline continued their perfect run in the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Division 1 women’s league with a straight set win against Nairobi Prisons at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s won 25-21 in the first set before excelling 25-15 and 25-14 in the second and third to wrap up another good day in the office.

Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) recovered from Friday’s loss to Pipeline to overwhelm Postbank in straight sets (25-14, 25-12 and 25-16).

Last year’s losing finalists, Kenya Prisons, also grabbed their second win of the weekend, thrashing Maranatha 25-05, 25-12 and 25-06.

At the same venue, Vihiga County notched a morale-boosting win over Young Spikers, thrashing the Nyandarua-based side 3-0 (25-11, 25-11 and 25-20).

The second leg concludes on Sunday with an exciting showdown between KCB and Kenya Prisons – a repeat of last year’s playoff final clinched by the bankers.

Pipeline will be up for a tricky fixture against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) whereas Nairobi Prisons will be out to cage Postbank.

