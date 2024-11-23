Africa Youth and Junior Champs: Weightlifting body reaps rewards of talent recruitment as Kenya top medal table at continental competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 22 – Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association are counting the blessings of a vigorous recruitment drive following the country’s superb performance at the Africa Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

The association president Pius Ochieng’ says they have burned the midnight oil over the last two years to identify talents at grassroots and nurture them to success.

“We have worked very hard for the past two years to identify and recruit young talents from across the country. We are happy that now we have young group of talents who are hungry for success,” Ochieng’ said.

Kenya topped the medal table at the continental championships – held on Thursday and Friday – amassing 15 gold, 17 silver and three bronze.

The host nation led the Junior category charts on 537 points followed by Tunisia on 476 points as Egypt completed the podium on 420 points.

They also finished second in the Youth category, accumulating 327 points as Tunisia topped with 582 points.

Seychelles came third with 178 points.

Ochieng’ said they had taken a punt on most of the youngsters and is delighted their risk has paid off handsomely.

“We are happy with their performance at this competition and how they have taken their chances and done the country proud,” he said.

On the final day of the competition, Rachel Achieng’ and Mary Kerubo bagged three gold medals each after success in the 76kg and 64kg respectively.

Achieng described the win as the perfect cure for the heartbreak of missing out on the Paris Olympics.

“I feel amazing…I am so glad all the hard work has paid off because this year after missing out on the Olympics I had to go back to the drawing board. I thank God also for the strength and for Him holding me …to get this victory is because of Him and I thank Him also,” Achieng said.

Kerubo, who also walked home with three silvers, said it is a dream-come-true for her after picking up the sport, four years ago.

“I feel so awesome; I have been praying to God for this moment and I am so happy. I started participating in this sport in 2020 and became the national champion. Now I am the African champion and I am so happy…it is a dream come true for me,” she said.

Also adding to Kenya’s medal tally were Trevor Kianga and Wellington Ojuang who won three silvers apiece in the men’s 81kg and 73kg categories, respectively.

On Thursday, Kenya bagged 9 golds, 11 silvers courtesy of Ian Okinyi (three golds, three silvers), Acehood Waiyaki (three golds, two silvers), Joseph Amunga (three golds), and Lina Amanda Omondi (three silvers).

The two-day competition attracted nine countries including Egypt, Libya, Madagascar, Uganda, Tunisia, Mauritius, South Africa, Seychelles and Kenya.

Kenyan medals; 15 golds, 17 silvers, 3 bronze

1.Men’s 55kg: Ian Okinyi (3 golds, 3 silvers)

2.Men’s 49kg: Acehood Waiyaki (3 golds, 2 silvers)

3.Men’s 61kg: Joshua Amunga (3 golds)

4.Women’s 49kg: Lina Omondi (6 silvers).

5.Women’s 64kg: Mercy Kerubo (3 golds, 3 silvers)

6.Men’s 73kg: Wellington Ojuang (3 bronze)

7.Women’s 76kg: Rachel Achieng (3 golds)

8.Men’s 81kg: Trevor Kianga (3 silvers)