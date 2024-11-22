Ojwang the hero as KCB return to winning ways, Police shoot blanks against Sharks - Capital Sports
KCB's Rodgers Angal (L) battles Talanta's Derrick Ikholi at the Dandora Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Ojwang the hero as KCB return to winning ways, Police shoot blanks against Sharks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 22 – Maurice Ojwang scored at the death as Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) beat Talanta FC 2-1 in a lunchtime Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League fixture at the Dandora Stadium on Friday.

Francis Kahiro had given the bankers the lead in the 17th minute, rounding off a brilliant move with a backheel onto the back of the net as Talanta defenders appealed for an offside.

The goal is the sixth of the season for the former Bandari FC forward who rightly chose not to celebrate the goal against a side for who he also played.

Talanta players slump to the turf in dejection after KCB’s winner. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The match turned out into an end-to-end affair, both teams going hammer and tongs at each other.

Talanta’s moment came in the 88th minute, December Kisaka’s floating cross into the box finding Emmanuel Osoro who headed in his first goal of the new campaign.

However, they had their hearts in their mouths a few minutes later as substitute Derrick Otanga slotted the ball past Mustapha Oduor in goal, only for the referee to blow the whistle for offside.

The bankers did not have to wait long to cash in their relentless attack when Ojwang rose highest to head into the bottom right corner.

KCB goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo celebrates his team’s winner. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It all started when Ian Omondi tugged at James Kinyanjui’s shirt, with the winger bearing down on goal.

The former Mathare United and Bandari FC forward rose up, dusted himself and floated a pinpoint cross onto the head of Ojwang’ for the winner in the 95th minute.

It was Kinyanjui’s second assist of the match, having set up Kahiro for the opener.

Police survive Sharks attack

In a late kickoff at the same venue, Kenya Police and Kariobangi Sharks drew 0-0 in what was Beldine Odemba’s first match in charge as interim coach.

Kenya Police’s David Simiyu dribbles past Kariobangi Sharks’ Ian Taifa. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The law enforcers disbanded their entire technical bench during the week following their 1-0 loss to Shabana FC, a fortnight ago.

Kenya Police coach Beldine Odemba issues instructions from the touchline. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

