India in control against Australia as bowlers rally - Capital Sports
Cricket

India in control against Australia as bowlers rally

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 22 – Australia collapsed to 67-7 as India rallied with the ball to seize the initiative – despite being dismissed for just 150 on an extraordinary opening day of the first Test in Perth.

After opting to bat first the tourists, who made a staggering six changes from their historic third Test defeat by New Zealand earlier in November, were reduced to 32-3 and 73-6.

Virat Kohli’s struggles continued as he made just five, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, both playing in Australia for the first time, were dismissed without scoring.

Rishabh Pant (37) and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) showed some form to counter-attack and drag India to 150, but they were bowled out within two sessions.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah produced a breathtaking opening spell to leave Australia 19-3.

He removed debutant Nathan McSweeney lbw on review and had Usman Khawaja caught in the slips, before removing Steve Smith lbw first ball.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh both then fell cheaply, before Marnus Labuschagne, who batted resiliently for two off 52 balls, was trapped lbw by Mohammed Siraj.

Bumrah returned to remove Pat Cummins, as Australia reached 67-7 at stumps, and will resume 83 runs behind when play resumes at 02:20 GMT on Saturday.

The 17 wickets to fall is the most on the opening day of a Test in Australia since 1952.

