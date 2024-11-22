Esports Kenya, AOC Gaming ink partnership ahead of first-ever Olympics Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 22 – The Esports Kenya Federation have signed a deal with Agon by AOC as its official gaming monitor partner ahead of next year’s Olympics Esports Games.

The federation president Ronny Lusigi said the deal is the right shot in the arm for gamers in the country as they prepare to participate in the global competition.

“Access to quality equipment is crucial for esports athletes to compete at the highest level. We thank AOC Gaming for supporting our mission to grow esports in Kenya. This partnership marks a significant step forward for Kenyan esports and strengthens our preparations for the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025,” he said.

Lusigi further said the deal is a win-win for both sides, noting that the growing number of gamers in the country will open new market opportunities for Agon by AOC.

“We are excited to use the AOC Gaming Hub to develop champions and transform lives. With over 11 million gamers in Kenya, we are confident that this collaboration will open new market opportunities for AOC, fostering brand loyalty and customer acquisition,” he noted.

On his part, AOC & Philips Monitors regional manager (Middle East and Africa), Pankaj Budhiraja, said they are excited to be part of a sport that is increasingly growing in the country.

He expressed the company’s commitment to developing the sport further and providing many with opportunities to utilise their talents.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Esports Kenya Federation, in their mission to nurture and expand the esports ecosystem in the region. Together, we are committed to driving the growth of competitive gaming and empowering local talent, ensuring that Kenya and Africa continue to thrive as key players in the global esports landscape,” he said.

Also in attendance was Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum who promised the government’s support towards preparations for the Olympic Esports Games.

“This partnership is an impressive one. Congratulations to the Federation and huge thank you to AOC for considering Kenya among their many esports sponsorship around the world. As government we shall put in the necessary support towards esports to ensure Kenya does well in the Olympic Esports Games and other competitions,” Tum said.

He added: “Kenya is already a regional leader in mainstream technology and it is only right that we also lead in this digital sport.”

Under the partnership, AOC Gaming shall provide Esports Kenya with 40 high end gaming monitors, fitted with the latest technology.

The 40 monitors shall be stationed at Mt. Kenya University where the federation’s official esports training center is located and the facility shall be named AOC Gaming Hub.