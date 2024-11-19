Lowly San Marino claim historic away win against Liechtenstein to Uefa Nations League promotion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, November 19 – San Marino, the world’s bottom ranked team, made history as they were promoted to the third tier of the Nations League with the first away win in their history – against Liechtenstein.

It was also the first time they scored more than once in a competitive game and the first time they had scored three goals in any match.

The minnows’ two previous victories also came against Liechtenstein – a friendly in 2004 and a Nations League game in September, both 1-0 and both in San Marino.

The country ranked 210th in the Fifa world rankings have lost 199 of the 211 fixtures they have contested. They have conceded 10 or more goals in seven games.

Roberto Cevoli, who managed several lower-league Italian sides before becoming San Marino boss last year, has now led them to two wins in 10 games.

And the nation landlocked by Italy did so by coming from behind to win a game for the first time.

Liechtenstein, ranked 200th, took the lead with Aron Sele crashing in an effort from outside the box.

Moments after the break Lorenzo Lazzari ran on to a ball over the top to level.

San Marino took the lead when Nicola Nanni casually rolled a penalty into the bottom corner.

And Alessandro Golinucci’s first-time effort from 10 yards made sure of the famous, historic win.

“Finishing that first half 1-0 down was an insult to football, but the boys were brilliant and deserved what they’ve managed to achieve,” said boss Cevoli.

Nanni is now the country’s joint second top scorer with three goals – while Lazzari and Golinucci join a list of only six players to net more than once for San Marino.

As the full-time whistle blew in Vaduz, the San Marino bench ran onto the pitch to celebrate while the handful of away fans cheered wildly.

Marco Tura, the president of San Marino’s Football Federation, said: “These boys made history tonight.

“As people, as athletes, as men they have shown what they are worth. I cried with the boys.”

San Marino finished one point above Gibraltar, who they drew 1-1 with on Friday thanks to Nanni’s injury-time penalty to stay in the promotion chase.

Liechtenstein’s last competitive win was in 2020, a 2-0 victory against… San Marino.