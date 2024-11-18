Rabiot double spurs France past Italy in Uefa Nations League encounter - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

France's Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Digne celebrate. PHOTO/B/R FOOTBALL X

Football

Rabiot double spurs France past Italy in Uefa Nations League encounter

Published

MILAN, Italy, November 18 – Adrien Rabiot scored two headers as France beat Italy 3-1 at the San Siro to overtake the Azzurri and win Nations League Group A2.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Marseille midfielder met Lucas Digne’s corner to give Les Bleus the lead.

Aston Villa defender Digne’s free-kick then hit the crossbar and went in off Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Italy would have finished top had they lost by only one goal and Andrea Cambiaso’s cushioned volley gave them hope.

But Rabiot’s excellent header into the top corner from Digne’s left-wing free-kick settled things for France.

Both Rabiot and Digne were winning their 50th caps.

Moise Kean almost put Italy top deep into injury time but his effort was saved by Mike Maignan.

Referring to Italy’s 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes in September, Maignan said: “We were out for revenge. It was about pride after losing at home against them.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This was Italy’s biggest home defeat in a competitive game since losing 3-0 to Sweden in 1983.

Coach Didier Deschamps, who left Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe out of the squad, said: “We had a young squad.

“I wanted to see a lot of players and winning here against an Italian team who were full of confidence is a great performance.”

Both sides already knew they were going to play in the Nations League quarter-finals in March.

France will be seeded and Italy will not off the back of their final positions in the group.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved