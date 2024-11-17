Olympic champ Chebet cruises to victory at Italica Cross Country in Spain - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Beatrice Chebet celebrates winning in Italy. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Olympic champ Chebet cruises to victory at Italica Cross Country in Spain

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 17 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet eased to victory at the Cross Internacional de Italica in Seville, Spain in a dominant performance on Sunday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chebet clocked 23:32 to win the women’s race, ahead of another Kenyan-born, Daisy Jepkemei of Kazakhstan who ran 23:59 to finish second.

Another East African, Uganda’s Charity Cherop, clocked 24:35 to nick third place, narrowly ahead of Kenyan youngster Diana Chepkemoi who finished fourth after timing 24:38.

It was Chebet’s first competition since clinching the 2024 Diamond League Trophy for the women’s 5000m, after timing 14:09.82 to win the women’s race in the final leg of the prestigious competition in Brussels in September.

The 25-year-old was also running in her first cross country race since successfully defending her title at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia where she cruised to victory in the women’s 10km race in 31:05.

Overall, success in Seville is the latest of what has been victory after victory for Chebet – topped off by a world record in the women’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in May.

On that occasion, Chebet clocked 28:54.14 to become the world’s fastest female runner in the 25-lap race, setting the stage for the historic feat of winning Kenya’s first ever Olympic title in the same race in Paris.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved