Olympic champ Chebet cruises to victory at Italica Cross Country in Spain

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 17 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet eased to victory at the Cross Internacional de Italica in Seville, Spain in a dominant performance on Sunday morning.

Chebet clocked 23:32 to win the women’s race, ahead of another Kenyan-born, Daisy Jepkemei of Kazakhstan who ran 23:59 to finish second.

Another East African, Uganda’s Charity Cherop, clocked 24:35 to nick third place, narrowly ahead of Kenyan youngster Diana Chepkemoi who finished fourth after timing 24:38.

It was Chebet’s first competition since clinching the 2024 Diamond League Trophy for the women’s 5000m, after timing 14:09.82 to win the women’s race in the final leg of the prestigious competition in Brussels in September.

The 25-year-old was also running in her first cross country race since successfully defending her title at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia where she cruised to victory in the women’s 10km race in 31:05.

Overall, success in Seville is the latest of what has been victory after victory for Chebet – topped off by a world record in the women’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in May.

On that occasion, Chebet clocked 28:54.14 to become the world’s fastest female runner in the 25-lap race, setting the stage for the historic feat of winning Kenya’s first ever Olympic title in the same race in Paris.