Kings Park coronation: Simbas thrash Uganda to clinch 11th Elgon Cup crown - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Simbas Timothy Omela battle against Uganda defence. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Kings Park coronation: Simbas thrash Uganda to clinch 11th Elgon Cup crown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16 – The national men’s rugby 15s side maintained their dominance over their neighbours Uganda with a comprehensive 21-5 win in the second leg of the Elgon Cup at the Kings Park on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Simbas came into the tie with a slim 27-25 lead from the first leg, staged a week ago at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

With the scores precariously poised, it was always expected to be a bruising battle between the two sides at the home of Ugandan rugby.

However, the first half was a rampaging performance from the visitors who reduced their hosts to a whimper in front of their fans.

Ephraim Oduor opened the floodgates with the first try in the third minute, Timothy Okwemba converting successfully between the posts for a 7-0 lead.

Eugene Sifuna then got on the scoreboard, 11 minutes later, receiving a delightful pass from Brian Wahinya and exploiting space in the Cranes’ 22 to go over the white chalk.

Okwemba once again stepped up for a successful conversion as the partisan Ugandan crowd increasing shushed into silence.

Youngster Andycole Omollo then got his maiden try for the senior side, making the most of a Wahinya pass after having forced a knock-on from Conrad Wanyama.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Okwemba’s successful conversion then increased the scores to 21-0 going into the halftime.

The second half was majorly a tug-of-war between the two sides; Kenya seeking to defend their healthy lead as their neighbours sought a way back into the game.

Sydney Gondogyo’s try in the dying embers of the game was merely a consolation as Kenya’s defence proved virtually impenetrable.

The win is Kenya’s 11th Elgon Cup crown, four more than Uganda who last hoisted it in 2012.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved