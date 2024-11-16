Kings Park coronation: Simbas thrash Uganda to clinch 11th Elgon Cup crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16 – The national men’s rugby 15s side maintained their dominance over their neighbours Uganda with a comprehensive 21-5 win in the second leg of the Elgon Cup at the Kings Park on Saturday evening.

Simbas came into the tie with a slim 27-25 lead from the first leg, staged a week ago at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

With the scores precariously poised, it was always expected to be a bruising battle between the two sides at the home of Ugandan rugby.

However, the first half was a rampaging performance from the visitors who reduced their hosts to a whimper in front of their fans.

Ephraim Oduor opened the floodgates with the first try in the third minute, Timothy Okwemba converting successfully between the posts for a 7-0 lead.

Eugene Sifuna then got on the scoreboard, 11 minutes later, receiving a delightful pass from Brian Wahinya and exploiting space in the Cranes’ 22 to go over the white chalk.

Okwemba once again stepped up for a successful conversion as the partisan Ugandan crowd increasing shushed into silence.

Youngster Andycole Omollo then got his maiden try for the senior side, making the most of a Wahinya pass after having forced a knock-on from Conrad Wanyama.

Okwemba’s successful conversion then increased the scores to 21-0 going into the halftime.

The second half was majorly a tug-of-war between the two sides; Kenya seeking to defend their healthy lead as their neighbours sought a way back into the game.

Sydney Gondogyo’s try in the dying embers of the game was merely a consolation as Kenya’s defence proved virtually impenetrable.

The win is Kenya’s 11th Elgon Cup crown, four more than Uganda who last hoisted it in 2012.