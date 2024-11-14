All eyes on Ruiru Sports Club for Penultimate leg of KCB Golf Tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 14 – Approximately 250 top amateur golfers are expected in action at the penultimate leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club, this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ruiru Sports Club Captain James Muraguri said it is all-systems-go for Saturday’s competition.

“For the first time ever, we are part of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour – a tournament that has made significant contribution to the growth of the sport in Kenya and beyond. We are looking forward to hosting between 230 to 250 players as they compete for the top spots. I can assure golfers that the course is in absolute best shape and they can look forward to an amazing experience here in Ruiru,” Muraguri said.

Action will get underway at 6:30 am for the morning tee while the afternoon tee time is scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Golfers will battle it out on the fairway for the top two positions that will see them book a slot in the tour’s grand finale, set to be graced by 180 players from across the region.

The 11-month-long series has traversed twenty counties in Kenya and four countries in the East African region, including Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda.

Speaking at the same time, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru, said the annual event has gone a long way in uplifting golf standards in the country.

“The second edition of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour has been a huge success. Through this series, we have reached over 3000 participants and over 1500 juniors through the golf clinics that ran concurrently with the series. This is an indication that as a brand, we are taking deliberate efforts in building the game to an elite level. Our commitment to sports and specifically golf has never been in doubt,” Gichuru said.

The series will culminate in a grand finale slated for December 6 at the Sigona Golf Club.