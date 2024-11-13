VAR misread West Ham penalty against Man Utd – Webb

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13 – Referees’ chief Howard Webb says West Ham should not have been awarded a penalty during Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge of Manchester United on 27 October.

The Hammers were given the decision on the recommendation of video assistant referee Michael Oliver following Matthijs de Ligt’s challenge on Danny Ings.

David Coote, the on-field referee, had waved play on following the incident but awarded a penalty after reviewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Jarrod Bowen scored the penalty, sealing a 2-1 win for West Ham. Ten Hag was sacked less than 24 hours later.

“I thought it was a misread by the VAR,” Webb told Sky Sports’ Mic’d Up programme.

“A VAR that’s normally really talented and reliable, but gets uber-focused in this situation on De Ligt’s leg. His leg coming through on to Danny Ings, not making any contact with the ball. The ball’s already past De Ligt as he as he makes contact with Danny Ings.

“And the VAR sees that as a clear foul. I think he was too focused on that aspect. I don’t think he should have got involved.

“I think this is a situation where we’d leave the on-field decision as it is, probably whichever way it’s called. On balance, I don’t think it’s a penalty kick.”

On-field referees are not required to follow the recommendations of the VAR official.

“They are told that they are absolutely within their rights to keep their decision when they go to the screen,” said Webb.

Webb, who is chief of refereeing body PGMOL, was speaking publicly for the first time since Coote was suspended with immediate effect after he appeared to make derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp in a video that circulated online.

“We became aware of a video that was being circulated on social media that we are taking very seriously,” said Webb.

“We’ve instigated a full investigation. One of our referees, David Coote, has been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of that investigation.

“There’s not much more I can say at this stage until we’ve worked through that investigation.”