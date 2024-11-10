Pedro stunner save Blues' blushes in thrilling draw with Arsenal - Capital Sports
Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates his goal. PHOTO/CHELSEA FC X

English Premiership

Pedro stunner save Blues’ blushes in thrilling draw with Arsenal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10 – Pedro Neto drilled in a 22-yard equaliser as Chelsea and Arsenal played out an entertaining draw at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors opened the scoring when Gabriel Martinelli slammed the ball past Blues keeper Robert Sanchez at his near post after collecting the returning Martin Odegaard’s curling cross.

Chelsea’s leveller was deserved. Neto ran on to an Enzo Fernandez pass before cutting inside and striking a powerful low left-footed shot past David Raya’s dive.

England winger Bukayo Saka limped off late on with an injury as both sides strived to create a winning chance.

Arsenal came closest but Leandro Trossard was unable to divert William Saliba’s cross into the net from six yards, a second before referee Michael Oliver blew for full-time.

The result leaves both teams on 19 points, seven adrift of leaders Liverpool and Arsenal without a win in their past five games in all competitions.

