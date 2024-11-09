Guardiola unhappy with Grealish England call

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, November 9 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has criticised Lee Carsley’s decision to pick Jack Grealish for England’s Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Grealish, 29, has not featured for City since their stoppage-time win at Wolves on 20 October, immediately after the previous international break.

In justifying his decision on Thursday, England’s interim boss Carsley said Grealish had been training “for a couple of days” and would be assessed when he reported for duty.

However, Guardiola has already ruled the £100m former Aston Villa man out of the Premier League trip to Brighton on Saturday and questioned why Carsley had picked him.

“National teams always play in this period and I’m always pleased for players to go – when they are fit and they haven’t struggled for the past one, two, three or four weeks,” said Guardiola.

When it was pointed out Carsley had mentioned Grealish had returned to training, Guardiola countered: “In 17 days he didn’t train once. Today was the first training and he trained for 20 minutes. That is the reality.

“Yes, he was in the gym for a few minutes for the past two days but it’s a question for the manager from the UK (England) – I’m not involved.”

Guardiola said he had not spoken to Carsley about the situation and he was not aware of any conversation between the Football Association and City’s medical department.

He said he had asked Grealish about the situation and the player had told him he wanted to report.

“They can select who they want,” added Guardiola. “Jack has had two or three setbacks in terms of injuries and could not get his rhythm.”

Grealish has struggled for form this season despite returning to training early with a point to prove after being left out of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

So far, he has managed just two assists and has yet to score for his club.

Guardiola has been wrestling with a lengthy injury list, with Grealish’s England team-mates Kyle Walker and John Stones also having spells on the sidelines.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is just returning after a period out of the side, while Jeremy Doku and Nathan Ake have both been ruled out in recent weeks.

Guardiola heads into Saturday’s game at Brighton looking to avoid suffering four successive defeats for the first time in his entire managerial career.

However, after away losses to Tottenham, Bournemouth and Sporting over the past 10 days, Guardiola confirmed he will not be going to Abu Dhabi during the forthcoming international break.

He has yet to commit his future to City beyond the end of the current campaign, when his existing contract is due to expire.

His last two extensions were both sealed in the November break – but that will not be happening this year.

“I have said many times, we won’t talk about it,” said Guardiola. “When it happens, it happens. We’re in touch regularly. What happens is always for the benefit of the club.”