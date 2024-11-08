Shaw back in Manchester United training after three months out

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 7 – Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training following three months out with injury.

The England left-back, who hasn’t played for the club since February, sustained a calf injury in early August.

He had been expected to return after the international break in October but former manager Erik ten Hag said Shaw had suffered a “setback”.

Shaw suffered a hamstring injury in February that ruled him out of the remainder of the last Premier League season.

However, he was selected in England’s squad for Euro 2024 and started the final defeat by Spain after missing the group phase.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said earlier this week that fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia, who hasn’t played for the club since April 2023 following a knee injury, was closer to returning to action than Shaw.