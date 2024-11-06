Odegaard likely to feature against Inter as Rice misses out with foot problem - Capital Sports
Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard

English Premiership

Odegaard likely to feature against Inter as Rice misses out with foot problem

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 6 – Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could return when Mikel Arteta’s side face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Norway midfielder, 25, has been out since September, missing 12 games, with an ankle ligament injury while on international duty.

But Odegaard trained with his team-mates at Arsenal’s London Colney base on Tuesday before they headed out to Milan.

And Gunners boss Arteta said he will decide if he uses Odegaard against Inter on the day of the match.

He added: “He’s back a bit earlier than we expected, but it’s great to have him here.”

The Spaniard also confirmed Bukayo Saka will captain the side on Wednesday, a hint that Odegaard is likely start on the bench.

Arsenal have picked up just one point out of a possible nine in their last three Premier League games, dropping down to fifth spot, and trail leaders Liverpool by seven points.

In the Champions League the Gunners have won their past two fixtures and have seven points in the League Phase table.

Inter also have seven points having beaten Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade and drawn at Manchester City.

Foot problem rules out Rice

Declan Rice, though, will not be involved against the Italian side after picking up an injury in Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

When asked about the knock, Arteta added: “It is a problem on his foot and he wasn’t comfortable to put his boots on, so at the moment he is not fit.”

He added Rice will be assessed “on Thursday” to see if he will be fit for Arsenal’s weekend visit to London rivals Chelsea.

