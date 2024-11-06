Arsenal vision will continue without Edu – Arteta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 6 – Manager Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s “very ambitious” vision will continue despite the exit of Edu as the club’s sporting director.

The Brazilian resigned on Monday after two years in the role, having initially rejoined the Gunners as technical director in the summer of 2019.

Edu, 46, played for Arsenal between 2001 and 2005 and won two league titles, with one coming as part of the ‘Invincibles’ team of 2003-04.

He has been widely credited with helping to transform the club back into genuine title challengers, but Arteta is confident that Arsenal will continue on the same path without him.

“The plan and vision, that starts with the ownership, that is very clear and very ambitious is going to continue,” Arteta said.

“We have a very strong leadership team with an unbelievable know-how, a real passion and great feelings for the club, we’re not going to stop where we are at the moment.

“Across the club, the excitement, the passion, the understanding of where we want to take this journey remain intact.”

Edu was also heavily involved in bringing Arteta in as Arsenal manager in 2019, with the club going on to win the FA Cup at the end of his first season in charge.

“From day one, we’ve been together and I’m very grateful personally for everything he’s done for me and the amazing work he’s done for the football club,” Arteta added.

“We both had this special chemistry working together.

“I’m very blessed that he’s been part of my life in such a beautiful place, managing this incredible club. He’s been a massive part of that.

“He’s had an amazing opportunity now to do something else in a different role. He believes that’s the right professional move for him. We have to respect that. From that bottom of my heart, I think everybody feels that we want the best for him.”

Edu’s departure comes on the back of Arsenal losing two of their past three Premier League games, drawing the other, to fall seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

However, they go into their Champions League match at Inter Milan unbeaten in the competition, with two wins from their opening three matches.

“With everything that we’ve been through these last four or five years – what a great place we are in,” Arteta said.

“There have been problems of all kinds at this football club for many years but we are in an incredible moment right now. We are blessed to be where we are.”