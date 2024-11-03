Bajaber strike deepens Shabana woes as Ingwe fans seek to ‘impeach’ coach Trucha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 3 – Mohammed Bajaber struck early in the first half as Nairobi City Stars beat Shabana by a solitary goal in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday evening.

The forward latched on to a cross from City Stars’ half by skipper Calvins Masawa, which landed kindly at his feet to fire past Shabana keeper Stephen Ochieng.

Playing before a capacity crowd, Tore Bobe had a glorious chance to level scores in the eighth minute, captain George Onyango shooting directly at Edwin Mukolwe in the visitors’ goal.

They had another opportunity to equalise in the 79th minute but Brian Bett’s header at close range was easily smothered by Mukolwe.

The win marks City Stars’ second straight, following their 2-1 win over Gor Mahia on Monday, as Shabana continue their search for the first win of the campaign.

Mathare break KCB vault

At the Dandora Stadium, Mathare United beat Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) by a solitary strike to end the bankers’ unbeaten run in the new season.

The slumboys took the lead in the 55th minute courtesy of Meshack Ochieno, who slotted past Bonphas Munyasa after a low cross from the left by Starlone Odhiambo.

At the Kenyatta Stadium, visiting Mara Sugar beat Bidco FC 2-0 to continue their impressive start to life in the topflight.

Meshack Karani put the sugar millers in front after only four minutes, courtesy of an assist by Michael Isabwa.

The two combined once again at the stroke of halftime, Karani turning provider this time round.

Trouble at the den

At the same venue, Ulinzi Stars beat AFC Leopards 2-0, attracting the ire of Ingwe fans who stormed the pitch to confront coach Thomas Trucha.

A lifeless match came alive in the second half, Yakeen Mutheli’s long-range opener in the 69th minute inflicting the first wound on the felines.

Veteran Boniface Muchiri’s goal in the dying embers of the game all but condemned Leopards to a second straight loss — a reality that was a dagger to the hearts of their fans.

Security had to be hawk-eyed to avoid a repeat of Saturday where Gor Mahia coach Leo Neiva was accosted by fans after their 2-2 draw with Murang’a Seal at the same venue.