Felix scores twice as Chelsea down Panathinaikos in emotional night

ATHENS, Greece, Oct 25 – Joao Felix scored twice as Chelsea won at Panathinaikos on an emotional night in the Uefa Conference League as tributes were paid to the Greek side’s former defender George Baldock.

The hosts were playing their first home game since Baldock died at the age of 31 on 9 October.

Before kick-off, Panathinaikos players trained in shirts with Baldock’s squad number of 32 on them, while Chelsea players also held up a shirt bearing his name and number. Both sets of fans also held up placards with 32 on them.

David Bowie’s Starman played through the PA system, in reference to the former Sheffield United player’s nickname.

Players and fans paid tribute to Panathinaikos’ George Baldock, who died earlier this month. He wore the number 32 shirt for the Greek side

Once the game got under way, Panathinaikos played with high energy and determination and Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen had to be alert to keep out Tin Jedvaj’s second-minute header.

Visiting boss Enzo Maresca made 11 changes for the game and it took a while for Chelsea to settle, but they broke through with a well-worked move on the counter, Felix playing a one-two with Mykhailo Mudryk before sweeping in from close range.

Mudryk made it 2-0 soon after the break when he headed in Pedro Neto’s cross for his first goal of the season, and the Ukraine forward was the provider again for Felix to get his second, with his strike taking a deflection on its way into the net.

Christopher Nkunku wrapped up the comfortable win for Chelsea, firing home a confident penalty after Daniel Mancini’s foul.

Former Manchester United midfielder Facundo Pellistri swept in a consolation for the hosts, but it was ultimately a comfortable win for Chelsea, who maintain their 100% record in the league phase.

Fringe players take their chance

A luxury Chelsea have with their deep squad is the ability to be able to rotate players, and Maresca has made the most of that this season.

In Greece on Thursday, he fielded an entirely different first XI to the one that narrowly lost to Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend and gave the likes of Felix and Mudryk the chance to impress.

Former Atletico Madrid winger Felix has not started in the Premier League so far this season while Mudryk is yet to nail down a starting spot since his big-money move from Shakthar Donetsk in January 2023.

But both made the most of this opportunity with Felix grabbing two goals and Mudryk assisting both of them.

That productivity provides a welcome headache for Maresca who appears to be smartly managing his squad and the competitions they are involved in. Sunday’s defeat at Liverpool was their only loss in all competitions in their last nine games.

Felix and Mudryk will hope to have done enough in this game to prove they deserve another chance, with some tough Premier League games coming up. In that competition, the Blues next host Newcastle before travelling to Manchester United.