Checo Perez admits 2024 season has been ‘terrible’

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Oct 25 – Red Bull driver Sergio Perez admits he has had “a terrible season” as he embarks on his home race this weekend.

The Mexican has failed to win a race and is eighth in the world championship, the last driver of the top four teams, while team-mate Max Verstappen is leading the championship after winning seven races so far.

Perez, who has not finished higher than sixth for 13 races, said: “I know I’ve had a terrible season. It started really well, but it’s been really, really difficult.

“If I had a strong result, it can definitely change my season massively in terms of personal feeling. So I’m really up for it.”

Perez’s lack of form has led to Red Bull losing the lead in the constructors’ championship to McLaren, who are now 40 points ahead with five races to go.

Red Bull are also coming under pressure from in-form Ferrari, who trail them by just eight points after two wins for Charles Leclerc in the last four races.

Perez said: “Finishing second or third in the end makes no difference. So, we really want to win it. For that, we need to have both cars with the best possible performance and best possible package as well.”

Red Bull considered dropping Perez at the end of the first part of the season but ultimately decided to give him a second chance.

He has a contract until the end of 2026, which he signed in May.

But he remains under pressure following Red Bull’s decision to drop Daniel Ricciardo from their junior team, RB, and replace him with New Zealander Liam Lawson.

Lawson is essentially on trial for a possible move into Perez’s seat next year if he shows well alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

On his return to the cockpit at the United States Grand Prix last weekend, Lawson impressed by finishing ninth after starting 19th because of a grid penalty for excessive engine usage.

Asked about his future, Perez said: “This is Formula 1. Sometimes the results are not coming, and you just have to make sure you keep your head down.

“You focus on the stuff that you can control and the rest is something that you cannot get bothered with.”