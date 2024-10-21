Better days ahead for youngster Chepkoech after financial windfall at Machakos Cross Country race - Capital Sports
Athletics

Better days ahead for youngster Chepkoech after financial windfall at Machakos Cross Country race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21 – Kenyan cross country youngster Maureen Chepkoech is looking forward to improving her parents’ lives after a financial windfall at the Machakos Teachers’ College over the weekend.

Chepkoech says she will invest the Ksh 350,000 she earned on Saturday in her parents’ projects back home in Chepkorio in Keiyo South constituency.

“On Friday I ran the 10,000m and won and then on Saturday competed in the women’s 10km and also won. The money I have made from both races will go a long way in helping my parents in the various projects that they have been undertaking,” the 20-year-old said.

Chepkoech had a weekend to savour after emerging victorious at Friday’s BingwaFest Athletics competition at the Machakos Teachers’ Training College, winning the women’s 10,000m.

A day later, at the same venue, the youngster clocked 36:22.9 to win the senior women’s 10km, ahead of Christine Njoki (36:32.2) and Esther Chemtai Kipkech (37:13.7) in second and third respectively.

The Tiloa athletics camp runner left Machakos with a bulging purse, pocketing Ksh 300,000 and Ksh 50,000 for her win on Friday and Saturday respectively.

It was Chepkoech’s third triumph of the year, having finished first at April’s Wurzberger 10km and Seven Hills Record Run 5km in Germany and the Netherlands respectively.

Having begun the 2024/25 season on a flier, the youngster is keen to become a regular feature in Team Kenya for various international competitions.

“My expectation is to continue to do well and make the national team for various competitions in the coming year. I have been a regular competitor in various cross country events in the country including the Sirikwa Classic where I finished 14th in the junior category,” she said.

Chepkoech’s debut appearance in a Team Kenya singlet was at last year’s Africa Under 20 Championships in Ndola, Zambia where she clocked 17:34.29 to finish a disappointing sixth in the women’s 5000m.

She also clocked 34:21 to finish 22nd in the women’s 10km at the national championships in Ruiru in March this year.

