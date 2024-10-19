Champs Githurai silence home team Dandora Youth as Sakaja Super Cup Second Edition kicks-off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The inaugural Sakaja Super Cup champions Githurai All Stars (GAS) were in fine form winning the 2024 Sakaja Super Cup launch match 1-0 over hosts Dandora Youth FC at the newly refurbished Dandora Stadium on Saturday.

GAS was awarded a token of Ksh 100,000 for winning the match played as Dandora Youth also received Ksh 50,000.

Before the match, coordinators from Nairobi East and Nairobi West Football Kenya Federation branches led by Nairobi East Chairman Dickson Doyo and Nairobi West Chairman Caleb Malwey, played a curtain raiser match won by Nairobi East who also receive tokens of Ksh 100,000 and Ksh 50,000 respectively.

In the launch match, the home-side Dandora Youth held off the champions to play out a goalless first half producing several goal scoring opportunities which were swiftly denied by GAS custodian Gregory Kenan.

Githurai All Stars captain Kelvin Njuguna was instrumental in midfield as GAS pressed to break the Dandora Youth defense which was firmly marshaled by the Dandora captain Emmanuel Omondi alongside Jared Okwiri and Romaric Arnaud.

And after the break, it is the Githurai side that was first to press the gas pedal with constant attacks in the hosts goal. It took a moment of magic to break the deadlock as striker Patrick Lugo struck a thunderbold in the 65th minute from outside the box to beat Dandora Youth goalkeeper Felix Mutie who fumbled with the hot shot slipping off his hands to hand Lugo the only goal of the match.

Struck with urgency to level thing, the home team Dandora Youth frontline led by prolific winger Moses Mwangi pressed on in search of an equalizing goal but the GAS defense kept off the constant attacks. Moses Mwangi’s combination with Malcom Otieno nearly found GAS on the break before Kenan was quick to thwart their efforts at the Githurai goal.

In an emphatic show of confidence on the opening day of the second edition of the Sakaja Super Cup, Githurai made a display of class above their opponents as they sought to send a warning to other teams of their intention to retain the title this year in Space and Style.

The Sakaja Super Cup, spearheaded by Governor Johnson Sakaja, aims to foster grassroots football development across Nairobi, offering young talents an unparalleled platform to showcase their skills.

Following the launch match, which was won by GAS, the tournament will officially begin on Mashujaa Day, Sunday, October 20, and Monday with the first-round knockout matches taking place across all sub counties within Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This year’s competition will follow a knockout format, with matches starting at the sub-county level.

-Draw-

In the draw, which was conducted yesterday, to include all the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi, teams which have registered to play in the lower Football Kenya Federation Nairobi Branches leagues will not be required to play in the preliminary knock outs as they got byes into the next round while teams not affiliated to any FKF league will face off as they seek a few representatives from every sub county to join the registered teams in the next round of matches.

In its inaugural edition, the Sakaja Super Cup made a lasting impact on Nairobi’s football landscape. Its well-organized structure, significant prize money, and competitive atmosphere set it apart from other off-season tournaments often sponsored by political figures.

The unique approach of the Sakaja Super Cup, with its focus on emerging talent, substantial rewards, and strong organizational backing, ensured its place as one of the most notable competitions in Nairobi.

With a reputation for meticulous organization and a commitment to uplifting Nairobi’s football talent, the Sakaja Super Cup promises to deliver another exciting edition.

Football fans, scouts, and clubs alike will be eagerly watching as the tournament unfolds, with the grand finale in December set to be one of the highlights of Nairobi’s sports calendar.