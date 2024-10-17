Champs Githurai All Stars kick-off Sakaja Super Cup 2nd edition against Dandora United

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The highly anticipated second edition of the Sakaja Super Cup kicks-off this weekend bringing to the city high octane football fever once again for the biggest footballing extravaganza in the county.

The opening ceremony will be Saturday, October 19 at the newly refurbished Dandora Stadium, that will precede an exciting showdown between Githurai Allstars (GAS) and home side Dandora Youth at 12:00 PM.

Organisers have promised to have a bigger and better competition for Nairobi’s beast football tournament.

The Sakaja Super Cup, spearheaded by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, aims to foster grassroots football development across Nairobi, offering young talents an unparalleled platform to showcase their skills.

Following the launch match, the tournament will officially begin on Mashujaa Day, Sunday, October 20, with matches taking place across various fields within Nairobi.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Governor Sakaja said, “We are thrilled to bring back this tournament for the second time. It’s an opportunity to unite communities, nurture talent, and celebrate our shared love for the beautiful game. We expect even more electrifying football this year.”

Teams from Nairobi are set to battle it out for top honors in a competition that promises to be bigger and better, offering the ultimate opportunity for players to impress the scouts who will be present.

Players who shine during the tournament stand a chance to be scouted directly into Nairobi United FC or the Nairobi United Football Academy or other clubs playing in the higher leagues.

This year’s competition will follow a knockout format, with matches starting at the sub-county level.

The tournament is organized under the patronage of Sakaja in collaboration with the Johnson Sakaja Foundation, FKF and the County Government of Nairobi. The grand finale is expected to take place in December 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Governor Sakaja expressed his excitement about the tournament’s potential to uplift Nairobi’s young footballers.

“The Sakaja Super Cup is not just about competition; it’s about creating opportunities for our young players to shine and pursue professional football careers. We’re building a strong foundation for Nairobi’s football future,” said Governor Sakaja.

In its inaugural edition, the Sakaja Super Cup made a lasting impact on Nairobi’s football landscape.

It’s well-organized structure, significant prize money, and competitive atmosphere set it apart from other off-season tournaments often sponsored by political figures.

The unique approach of the Sakaja Super Cup, with its focus on emerging talent, substantial rewards, and strong organizational backing, ensured its place as one of the most notable competitions in Nairobi.

With a reputation for meticulous organization and a commitment to uplifting Nairobi’s football talent, the Sakaja Super Cup promises to deliver another exciting edition.

Football fans, scouts, and clubs alike will be eagerly watching as the tournament unfolds, with the grand finale in December set to be one of the highlights of Nairobi’s sports calendar.