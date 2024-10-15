Holders KCB RFC opens floodlit campaign against KU's Blakblad - Capital Sports
KCB RFC players in action during their Kenya Cup match against Strathmore Leos at Ruaraka. PHOTO/KCB RUGBY CLUB FACEBOOK

Rugby

Holders KCB RFC opens floodlit campaign against KU’s Blakblad

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Back-to-back Impala Floodlit champions KCB RFC will begin their title defence against Kenya University’s Blak Blad in the first quarter-final of the 2024 edition October 19 at the Impala Club.

This was revealed during the tournament draw held at the Impala Club Tuesday morning, where in other  matches in the club category, last year’s runners up Nondies will take on Strathmore, the Menengai Oilers will face Catholic University Monks, with hosts Impala taking on Mwamba in the last quarter final.

The women’s competition will feature four sides, hosts Impala Roans will take on Northern Suburbs, with defending champions Mwamba facing NYS Ladies. The women’s matches will take place October 26 and November 2.

Defending universities champions JKUAT, will take on Daystar in the first quarter finals, with Zetech facing the Kabete Stallions.

The Rift Varsities a team comprising of universities in the Rift Valley area will take on USIU, with Impala Boks playing KCA in the last quarter final.

Speaking on the tournament preparations during the draw ceremony, Impala Treasurer Allan Wamanga said, “We are excited to host you here today as we draw a step closer to the tournament kick-off. Preparations are in full gear, the pitch is in pristine condition, and we are finalizing repairs on the stands and lights to ensure that both fans and players enjoy a world-class experience.”

 “We have so far partnered with Safaricom, Huawei, and Coca-Cola to ensure we deliver a world-class experience.” He added.

The tournament tickets are available for KES 500 at https://tikohub.co.ke/

