Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat watches over a training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Three dropped, one injured as Coach Firat frames up his final squad for Cameroon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Coach Engin Firat has already chiseled out his final squad that travels out to Yaounde on Thursday, for the first leg of match day three of the qualifiers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions.

Tusker FC’s youngster David Odoyo, called up for the very first time into the squad has not made the final cut alongside Ulinzi Stars’ Boniface Muchiri as well as AFC Leopards striker Sydney Lokale. All three were missing from the team’s final training session at the Police Sacco Stadium on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia’s Austin Odhiambo is also out of the double header against the Central Africans after picking up an injury earlier this week.

Coach Firat has been boosted with the availability of skipper Michael Olunga who missed the first two rounds of matches, while assistant captain Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu is also back and trained well with the rest of the players after recovering from injury.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga shares a joke with his assistant Joseph Okumu during a training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The tactician is also boosted with the arrival of defender Johnstone Omurwa who now plays in Saudi Arabia, the lanky centreback having missed last month’s window as he finalized his move to Abha in the Saudi second tier.

Defender Daniel Anyembe, who missed the first two matches due to personal reasons is also back available and trained with the rest of the squad.

Coach Firat will have a relatively stronger squad compared to the first two matches, and he will be delighted especially as he faces the African giants.

Harambee Stars defender Daniel Anyembe during a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I am happy that this time we only have few players missing. I have never had the possibility to play with the same team since I came here and this time we have a chance. For me, it is better to have this headache of selection than have no players at all,” Firat said.

Meanwhile, striker Masud Juma, who has trained with the rest of the team this past week is on the way to getting 100 percent back, though Firat says he still has some work to do.

The coach said he had called in the striker to assess him and how he has recovered from injury. Though he is pleased with his return, Firat says ‘there are a few things missing’ before he can get back to the squad, though he expects him back in November.

