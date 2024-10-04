Masud Juma in as Harambee Stars hold first training session ahead of Cameroon double header

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Striker Masud Juma trained with the rest of the team Friday morning, as Harambee Stars held their first training session ahead of the double header 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Cameroon.

Juma has been nursing injury and has missed the last two international windows. Coach Engin Firat however wants to assess his fitness and sharpness and see whether he can use him for one or both matches against the Indomitable Lions. New boy David Odoyo tussles for the ball with Sydney Lokale. PHOTO/FKF

The group on Friday was largely comprised of local players, with the foreign based legion expected to flow in from next week, after they finish off with club duties this weekend.

Skipper Michael Olunga might however join the rest of the team this weekend, as he is already in the country. Olunga missed the last two qualifiers against Namibia and Zimbabwe due to injury, but has recently returned to action with his Qatari club Al Duhail.

Ayub Timbe is still absent as he is yet to recover from injury. Harambee Stars players during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/FKF

Meanwhile, coach Firat is crossing his fingers on the availability of defender Joseph Okumu who has not played since the game against Namibia last month where he picked an abductor injury.