Messi scores twice as Inter Miami win MLS Shield - Capital Sports
Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates after winning the MLS Shield. PHOTO/Inter Miami/X

Football

Messi scores twice as Inter Miami win MLS Shield

Published

MIAMI, United States, Oct 3 – Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-2 win against Columbus Crew to help the club to win the MLS Supporters’ Shield for the first time.

The Argentina playmaker opened the scoring with a close-range finish and doubled the away side’s lead in first-half stoppage time with a sublime free-kick.

Crew winger Diego Rossi halved the deficit in Ohio before former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez restored Inter Miami’s two-goal lead and they held on after Cucho Hernandez’s penalty.

Miami’s victory means the club will finish top of the table and have won the Supporters’ Shield – which is given to the MLS club with the best regular season record – for the first time since they debuted in 2020.

The trophy is Messi’s 46th piece of silverware in his glittering career for club and country.

By finishing top of the standings, Miami have secured home advantage during the post-season play-offs.

“The first objective has been achieved and now we have to think about what’s next,” said Messi.

“The first round is three games but then it’s one game and anything can happen. But we have the great advantage of playing all the games at home, which is what we were looking for. We are very strong at home.”

Miami need two wins from their final two league matches to beat the MLS record for most points in a regular season, which currently stands as the 73 amassed by the New England Revolution in 2021.

