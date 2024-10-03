Babu eyes history with Rising Stars in AFCON Under 20 ticket hunt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Rising Stars head coach Salim Babu says he and his team are driven by the quest to make history as they head out for the CECAFA Under-20 Championships which will be staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Championships, contested by nine teams, will also double up as a qualifier for next year’s Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). By extension, the U20 AFCON doubles up as a qualifier for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Kenya has never qualified for a continental place in Youth tournaments, and Babu says he is determined to see his team rise to the occasion and make history.

“The fact that this will be an AFCON qualifier is extra motivation for us and that is what we are fighting for. We know it as a team and the boys know what is needed of them and they are ready,” Babu told Capital Sports, speaking after the team’s final training session in Thika on Thursday afternoon.

He added; “We have seen the girls go to the Under-17 World Cup and now the boys are challenged and motivated. They want to make history as well. This is a chance for them to make history because thenext U20- AFCON will be in two years and they will have passed that age. This is their chance.”

Chance for players to market themselves

Rising Stars players during a training session at the MPesa Academy. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“The AFCON is also a chance to market themselves and take the next steps in their careers so this is something that is motivating them as well. They have to work hard and I believe they are ready.”

The top two finishers at the CECAFA U20 Championships will qualify for the Continental campaign and Kenya just needs to ensure they get to the final.

They start off their campaign in Group A, where they will take on hosts Tanzania, who they open the tournament with on Sunday, Rwanda, Sudan and Djibouti. The top two in the group proceed to the semi-finals.

Babu’s charges have been in residential training camp for the past two weeks, and the tactician says the period has helped them prepare well. For the last one week, they have been boosted with the arrival of the foreign contingent that includes captain Amos Wanjala, Luis Ingavi and Aldrine Kibet.

Former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Stanley Wilson, is expected to join the rest of the team in Dar es Salaam.

“We have really prepared well and the boys are ready. I am confident that we will get good results. The first game will be very important for us. We are facing the hosts and it will be a difficult game because they are at home. But I believe how we play in that game will give us some good direction,” said the coach.

Kenyans to expect good results

Rising Stars head coach Salim Babu with his assistant Anthony Akhulia and Team Manager Ronny Oyando before a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He adds; “Kenyans should expect us to give our best and win. I can’t train a team to go and lose. For Kenyans in Dar they can come oit and support us and those who can travel are more than welcome to come give us the necessary support.”

Babu says he feels confident especially knowing that a huge percentage of the team he has now is the same one he had at the CECAFA Under-18 Championships last year, where Kenya finished second.

“They understand me and know what I need of them. As a coach it really makes your work easier if you deal with a squad that understands you and has been together for a while. It is a good motivation for me as a coach because continuity is key,” Babu stated.

The team departs for Dar es Salaam on Friday, two days before their opener against Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Stars.

Kenya’s squad for CECAFA U20 Champs

Rising Stars head coach Salim Babu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Goalkeepers

Ibrahim Wanzala, Joshua Keya

Defenders

Baron Ochieng, Manzur Suleiman, Jackson Imbiakha, Joseph Bate, Amos Wanjala, Rodgers Obusu

Midfielders

Stanley Wilson, Tyron Kariuki, Kelly Madada, William Gitamu, Phabian Sheldon

Forwards

Louise Ingavi, Andres Odhiambo, Aldrine Kibet, Kevin Wanganya, Hassan Beja, Dalphene Ezekiah, Lawrence Okoth