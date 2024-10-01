Nairobi City Thunder get into gear as Road to BAL 2025 starts in Tanzania - Capital Sports
Nairobi CIty Thunder players Ariel Okall (left) and Tyler Okari (right). PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Basketball

Nairobi City Thunder get into gear as Road to BAL 2025 starts in Tanzania

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Nairobi City Thunder will start their campaign for the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kibaha, Tanzania, on October 15, after the East Division group phase qualifier dates were announced.

National league champions Thunder, making their debut in Continental Basketball, will be among six teams seeking the top two sliots for the Elite 16 round of the tournament.

Thunder will take on hosts Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa (JKT), Ethiopia’s Hawassa City, Beau Vallon of The Seychelles, Ushindzi of Comoros and GNBC of Madagascar.

The East Division tournament rolls from October 15-20.

Thunder are looking to become the first Kenyan team to make the final tournament. Last season, Kenya Ports Authority failed to make it out of the East Division after finishing third in the group after losing two of their three matches.

Thunder have ramped up their squad with several quality signings. They have brought into the squad three internationals; American power forward William Sydney, Senegalese centre Michel Diogoye as well as American Nigerian point guard Uchenna Iroegbu.

Also joining Thunder for the BAL campaign is Kenya national team stars Tyler Okari who comes back home after several stints abroad, shooting guard Derrick Ogechi who played in Mexico last season as well as Eugene Adera from local rivals Equity Dumas.

