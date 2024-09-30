Murkomen assures commitment to anti-doping war amid massive cut on ADAK budget

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 30 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen insists that the government will fully support the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to fully execute its mandate in fighting doping.

Murkomen pointed out that Kenya is a respecter of the rule of law and is committed to strict adherence to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code.

“We are committed to complying with WADA regulations and implementing the audit recommendations to strengthen ADAK,” he said.

The CS underlined the government’s dedication to instilling and maintain high standards of integrity in Kenyan sports.

He pointed out that the country is a major sporting nation and hence the fight against doping is central to preserving its rich sporting history.

Murkomen was speaking during a meeting with WADA Africa office director Rodney Swigelaar at his Talanta Plaza office on Monday.

The meeting came on the backdrop of recent fears of Kenya being banned from international sporting competitions for non-compliance code. From left: ADAK CEO Sarah Shibutse, WADA Africa office director Rodney Swigelaar, Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen and ADAK chair Daniel Makdwallo. PHOTO/MINISTRY OF YOUTH AFFAIRS, CREATIVE ECONOMY AND SPORTS X

A fortnight ago, ADAK chair Daniel Makdwallo said the agency has been crippled by lack of enough funds to carry out its activities after its budget was slashed from Ksh 288 million to Ksh 20 million in the 2024/25 financial year.

Makdwallo had warned that failure by ADAK to undertake its functions – anti-doping tests, education, investigation and intelligence – would make Kenya non-compliant with the global governing body’s code.

While addressing the National Assembly last week, Murkomen agreed with ADAK, pointing out that the agency needs to be funded adequately to fulfill its mandate effectively.

“That sector needs our proper support. We are determined to ensure that ADAK receives all the necessary support because failing to do so means it is going to be the black spot…the threat to the commercialisation of sports in Kenya,” the CS said.

Present at Monday’s sitdown was ADAK chair Makdwallo and CEO Sarah Shibutse.