Fixture schedule is ‘dangerous’ – Timber

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30 – Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber says the current fixture schedule is “dangerous” and is a “big topic” in the dressing room.

The debate about the football calendar drew attention after Manchester City midfielder Rodri said players are close to going on strike due to the congested schedule.

Timber, who missed the majority of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, said he “totally agrees” with Rodri’s comments.

The 23-year-old Dutch international added: “It’s a big topic at the moment in dressing rooms, not only at City and Liverpool but also our dressing room.

“I didn’t play last season, so I’m just enjoying playing right now – you won’t hear me complaining – but I totally understand what they’re saying.”

Last week it was announced Spaniard Rodri would miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL during a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Asked on Monday if players are more at risk of a serious injury as a result of the schedule, Timber said: “Definitely. I honestly think it’s a dangerous thing. Last week we played City and I think they played again two days later – that’s too much.”

City manager Pep Guardiola said any change to the calendar must be player-led, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the players “voices need to be heard”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s a really good point,” Timber added. “The players are speaking right now and let their voices be heard.”

“It doesn’t look like it’s getting any less [busy] at the moment.

“We’re just trying to be there every game to give our best, but it gets hard when the games keep coming and coming. Especially in England without having a winter break, it’s really hard.”

There will not be a winter break this season in the Premier League.

However, to avoid Christmas and New Year fixture congestion, the league will give more rest time to sides over three of the festive match rounds, with no club playing within 60 hours of another match.

In July, global players’ union Fifpro said it would take legal action against Fifa over what it called an “abuse of dominance” in football.

The new Champions League format also means players face two extra games in the competition – and that could increase if a club doesn’t finish in the top eight due to the play-offs added into the new group stage.

“That makes a difference,” said Timber.

“You want to be in the top eight because you want the highest possible finish, but in this case it also makes a difference for your team in terms of resting.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This season could potentially run until 13 July for some clubs, when next summer’s expanded Club World Cup final concludes.