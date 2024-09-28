Shabana, Posta Rangers tie postponed after match officials fail to show up - Capital Sports
Shabana FC fans cheering their team at the Ulinzi Sports Complex. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Shabana, Posta Rangers tie postponed after match officials fail to show up

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match between Shabana and Posta Rangers was postponed after the match officials failed to show up at the Gusii Stadium on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the federation confirmed the officials were nowhere to be found even as fans milled into the stands.

“As fans eagerly filled the stadium and both teams took to the field, it has come to our attention that the match officials, who were present during the pre-match team meeting, have unfortunately disappeared prior to kick-off,” the federation said.

The federation further promised to institute immediate investigations on the issue even as they reiterated their commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all stakeholders of the game.

“The FKF is actively investigating this matter and is committed to ensuring that the integrity of the match is upheld…The FKF remains dedicated to fostering a safe and fair environment for all participants in Kenyan football,” the federation said.

The match was supposed to be historic for Tore Bobe considering it was their first in the top tier at their homeground.

Gusii Stadium has been undergoing renovations for the past one year with Shabana forced to relocate to the neighbouring Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay for their home matches in the past season.

The postponement marks a topsy turvy week for Shabana whose fans were on Wednesday slapped with a five-match ban following chaos that characterised last Sunday’s away tie to Ulinzi Stars at the Ulinzi Complex in Nairobi.

However, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on Friday suspended the decision by FKF’s league and competitions committee following an appeal by the club.

Shabana lie 10th on the log with two points from two games.

In this article:
