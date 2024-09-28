Kenya's Kandie ready to make history at Berlin Marathon - Capital Sports
Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medalist Kibiwott Kandie crosses the finish line to win the national title at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/ERICK BARASA.

Athletics

Kenya’s Kandie ready to make history at Berlin Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28 – Former world half marathon champion Kibiwott Kandie is high on confidence ahead of his debut at Sunday’s Berlin Marathon in Germany.

Kandie says he is not in the race to simply make up the numbers but give a good account of himself.

“For me, going into every race, I always have high hopes. I am always determined to do my best and to do that which has never been done before. It doesn’t matter what position but I always give my best,” the 2020 Valencia Marathon champion said.

The seasoned road runner says his world record time of 57:32 at the Valencia Half Marathon in 2020 is enough evidence of what he is capable of.

“For me, half marathon and full marathon is all about having the mileage to cover that distance. Running 42km and 21km you need to have the strength to cover that distance,” he said.

The Valencia Half Marathon champion is among five who will be flying the Kenyan flag in the men’s race, the others including Ronald Korir, Samwel Mailu, Philemon Kipchumba, Stephen Cherop and Cybrian Kotut (2:04:34).

Korir finished fourth in last year’s race, clocking 2:04:22 and will be looking to go one better by claiming a podium place.

Mailu set a course record of 2:05:08 at last year’s Vienna Marathon and comes to the German capital with an impeccable run in 2024.

His last road race was on June 15 where the world half marathon bronze medalist clocked 27:52 at the Corrida 10km race in France.

Similarly in a rich vein of form is Kipchumba who will be in action in his first race this year.

He won all his competitions last year, including Hong Kong Marathon (February), Xiamen Marathon (April) and Shanghai Marathon (November).

With a personal best of 2:05:35, Berlin presents a tantalising prospect for Kipchumba.

This year’s edition is the first since 2014 in which neither Eliud Kipchoge nor Kenenisa Bekele will be in action.

Regardless, marathon lovers will be hoping that the marathon, which has recorded the highest number of world records among the World Marathon Majors, will continue to do so.

