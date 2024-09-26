Starlets outshine Valencia in pre-World Cup friendly clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25 – The national under 17 women’s football team warmed up for their World Cup debut with a 4-1 thrashing of Valencia CF in a friendly match at the Ciudad Deportiva Stadium in Valencia on Wednesday evening.

Junior Starlets took the lead through Valerie Nekesa after only nine minutes of play, the striker completing her brace in the 26th minute.

Lindey Atieno then put the Kenyans three to the good in the 35th minute as the Junior Starlets headed into the break in high spirits.

The second half was a continuation of the script with coach Mildred Cheche’s charges camping in the Spaniards’ territory in search of another goal.

Their efforts finally paid dividends in the 56th minute courtesy of another goal by Atieno. Valerie Nekesa wheels away in celebration after scoring against Valencia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS X

The host team scored a consolation with two minutes left to the end of the game.

Starlets have been in Spain for the past one week in preparation for the Under 17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

They kick off their debut at the global competition against England on October 18 before facing North Korea three days later.

Their final Pool C match is against Mexico on October 24.