Why Kenya Rugby Union shifted 2024 Safari 7s to Machakos

Shujaa players celebrates lifting the Safari 7s rugby tournament Trophy with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and KRU boss Sasha Mutai. Photo/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25 – The decision to hold this year’s Safari 7s in Machakos is part of a bigger plan to enhance sports tourism using rugby.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) commercial director Harriet Okatch says they want to showcase the best of what the country has to offer in terms of tourism destinations.

“Safari 7s is an international tournament…sanctioned by World Rugby. We want to showcase Kenya as a sporting destination. Let people know that the venues are not just in Nairobi but there are other places outside the city. This year we have it in Machakos and next year…you never know,” Okatch said.

The director further pointed out that Machakos ticks all the boxes of a sports tourism destination.

She expressed hope that all those in attendance will come away with wonderful memories.

“It is not just about the proximity of Machakos to Nairobi. They also have enough accommodation. The people there are very loving and welcoming so it is very important for visitors to come there and experience the different side of Kenya,” she said.

This year’s edition is scheduled for October 11-13 at the Kenyatta Stadium.

Thus far, 16 teams have confirmed participation in the premier rugby 7s event, including four from Kenya.

The national men’s team, Shujaa will be looking to defend the title they won last year as their female counterparts, Lionesses, seek to avenge their loss in the final at the hands of Uganda Lady Cranes.

KRU’s ultimate dream is to transform the Safari 7s into one of the World Rugby 7s Series legs.

Men’s Teams: Kenya Shujaa (defending champions)Kenya MoransUgandaZimbabweQatarShogun RugbyTropic 7sMayotte

Women’s Teams: Kenya LionessesKenya CubsUgandaZimbabweTunisiaTropic 7sSpanish BarbariansShogun Rugby 

