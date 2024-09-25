Torrid times for Tore Bobe as club ordered to play without fans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25 – Shabana FC will have to play their next five home matches behind closed doors following fan trouble at Sunday’s Premier League tie against Ulinzi Stars at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee found that the club’s fans were guilty of unsporting behaviour and malicious damage to property.

“Shabana FC shall play its immediate five (5) home matches behind closed doors beginning with their home game against Posta Rangers on Saturday September 28 2024. The club shall be responsible for adherence to this sanction by its supporters,” the statement, signed by committee chair Michael Majua, decreed.

Furthermore, the Kisii-based club will compensate the military side for the damage to its facilities as well as medical expenses for the treatment of two officers who were injured during the fracas.

“Shabana FC shall pay compensation/bear the cost of the damaged seats at Ulinzi Sports Complex. They shall provide compensation for the medical expenses incurred by the two injured officers. Ulinzi Stars FC shall provide the necessary receipts for the expenses paid by the club,” the committee ruled.

The match, which ended 2-2, veered off course when a section of the visiting fans started uprooting the plastic seats at the stadium in protest against a refereeing decision.

Wednesday’s ruling is a blow to Tore Bobe who are set to return to their Gusii Stadium homeground after completion of year-long renovations.

Promoted to the top tier in the past season, the passionate fans – keen to fill the stands whenever the side is playing – have been a welcome addition to a league in need of packed stadia and entertainment.

Shabana lie 10th on the Premier League table with two points from two games.