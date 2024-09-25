Ex-Real Madrid & Man Utd defender Varane retires aged 31

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25 – Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane has retired from football at the age of 31.

Varane joined Italian side Como on a free transfer in July but suffered a knee injury on his debut against Sampdoria last month.

The centre-back says he will stay at the club in a non-playing role.

“I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game,” he wrote on Instagram. “It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct.”

Varane began his career at French side Lens but spent just one season in the first team before joining Real Madrid in 2011.

He enjoyed a glittering 10-year career in the Spanish capital, winning 18 trophies – including three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

The defender moved to Old Trafford in the summer 2021 for an initial £34m, going on to make 95 appearances in all competitions despite struggling with injuries.

He won the Carabao Cup in 2022 and his final appearance for the club was an FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City at Wembley in May.

Varane made his France debut in 2013 and earned 93 caps, winning the World Cup in 2018, the Nations League in 2021 and reaching the World Cup final again in 2022.

“I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley,” he said.

“I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud.”

On his future plans, Varane added: “A new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.”

In April, Varane said he had “damaged his body” because of the continued impact of heading the ball, and once finished a France World Cup game in 2014 on “autopilot” after playing on with concussion.

He has called for greater protection and better awareness of the issue.