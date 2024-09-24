Rafael Nadal included in Spain squad for Davis Cup finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, Sep 24 – Rafael Nadal has been included in Spain’s squad for the Davis Cup Final Eight in November.

The former world number one, 38, has been added alongside world number three Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers.

Nadal has not competed since the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the 22-time Grand Slam champion was beaten in the singles by Novak Djokovic and lost in the quarter-finals of the doubles after partnering Alcaraz.

He withdrew from the US Open in August and last weekend’s Laver Cup because of fitness concerns.

Six-time champions Spain, whose most recent success came in 2019, face Netherlands in the quarter-finals, starting on 19 November.

Nadal missed the US Open because he said he would not “be able to give my 100% at this time”.

He then pulled out of the Laver Cup earlier in September, saying he believed there are “other players who can help the team deliver the win”.

Nadal also missed the Australian Open in January through injury and decided not to play Wimbledon to focus on the Olympics.

He previously hinted at retirement later this year, but said before the French Open he was not “100%” certain that would be the last time he played at Roland Garros.

The Davis Cup quarter-finals take place 19-21 November, with the semi-finals following on consecutive days before the final on Sunday, 24 November.

Reigning world number one Jannik Sinner is set to lead defending champions Italy, who will seek to become the first team to retain the title since 2013.