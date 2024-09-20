Kenya Lionesses avenge against Madagascar in international test match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Kenya Lionesses avenged over Madagscar, thrashing the visitors 63-19 in an international world rugby test match held at the RFUEA grounds Nairobi September 20.

The test match served as preparation for Madagascar who will be participating in the WXV3 competition in Dubai.It was also essential for the Lionesses position in the world rugby ranking.

Madagascar were first to open the score board in the early stages of the game with a converted try.

Stella Wafula retaliated immediately for the Lionesses with the conversion going wide. The Lionesses gained a penalty try courtesy of a rolling maul.

The Lionesses showcased their prowess in the maul going over once again with Grace Okulu putting in the extras.

Freshia Awino utilised the open wing crossing the white wash for the Lionesses putting the scores 24-07.

Chebet landed a center post try with Grace Okulu putting in the extras extending the lead for Kenya. Madagascar came from behind to reduce the gap with a converted try.

Diana Kemunto went over for Kenya putting the scoreboard at 36-14 at half time.

In the second half Madagascar were first to go over putting the scores at 36-19. Grace Okulu was quick to go over for the Lionesses further extending the lead to 41-19.

Stella Wafula earned her brace in the game after going over right at the centre post, Sinaidia Mokaya put in the extras keeping the score board at 48-19.

Captain Sheila Chajira went over the white wash for the Lionesses further extending the lead.

Sinaidia Mokaya opened up the blind wing scoring off a loose ball, the conversion sailed wide putting the scoreboard at 58-19.

Freshia Awino also secured a brace for herself in the final minutes of the game leaving the scores at 63-19.

Center referee Precious Pazani blew the full time whistle a few moments later putting the full-time scores at 63-19.