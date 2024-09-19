Late Gazzaniga howler gifts PSG victory against debutants Girona - Capital Sports
PSG players celebrate their win in the Champions League. PHOTO/PSG/X

Football

Late Gazzaniga howler gifts PSG victory against debutants Girona

Published

PARIS, France, Sep 19 – Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga’s late howler gifted Paris St-Germain victory against Champions League debutants Girona.

Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes drilled a low effort at Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from a tight angle, but the keeper made a major error and let the ball sneak through his hands.

The hosts looked as if they would be held to a draw by the Spanish side’s steely and determined defensive performance before Gazzaniga’s error.

Girona, who are making their debut in Europe’s top competition after finishing third in La Liga last season, were composed as they sat back and mostly nullified PSG – who registered 26 shots without one of their players scoring.

France forward Ousmane Dembele had good chances to break the deadlock for the hosts but saw a curling effort hit the crossbar and also had the ball snatched from his feet by an excellent Ladislav Krejci tackle when he charged towards the visitors’ goal.

Spurred on by their vocal travelling supporters, Girona sat back but passed effectively to make life difficult for PSG.

But Girona offered little threat and were reduced to finding a way to see off PSG’s waves of attacks.

Luis Enrique’s side laboured for an opener and found it difficult to create much which caused any significant issue Gazzaniga until he failed to make a simple save at the death.

Girona are next in league phase action when they host Feyenoord on Wednesday, 2 October, while PSG travel to Arsenal on Tuesday, 1 October.

