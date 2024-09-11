Battle lines drawn for Prinsloo 7s as National Sevens Circuit draws to a close - Capital Sports
Battle lines drawn for Prinsloo 7s as National Sevens Circuit draws to a close

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 11 – The battle for the 2024 National Sevens Circuit (NSC) heads to Nakuru Athletic Club for this weekend’s Prinsloo 7s, which will be the last leg for this year’s competition.

Fresh from lifting the Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, Kenya Harlequin will be out to complete the job when they face Zetech University Oaks, Menengai Oilers and Mombasa RFC in Pool A.

The Oaks lived up to their name in Mombasa where they reached the quarterfinals at the first time of asking in Division 1 — before losing 27-0 to Quins.

On the other hand, Oilers will be looking to bounce back from a bad day in the office where they had to be content with ninth after piping Mwamba RFC 12-0.

In Pool B, losing finalists — and defending NSC champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) — lock horns against familiar foes, Nondies, Mwamba and Nakuru RFC.

As the hosts, Wanyore will be hoping for a better outcome than their 13th place finish at Driftwood 7s where they beat Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) Marines 19-7 for the slot.

Pool C pits Kenyatta University Blak Blad against fellow students Strathmore Leos, Masinde Muliro University and Catholic University Monks in what is bound to be crackling encounters.

Blak Blad will be buoyed by their third-place finish in Mombasa — their best ever performance to date — whereas Leos will be looking to do better than their sixth-place finish the last time round.

Monks — one of the standout teams of this year’s circuit — will be keen to put behind their worst-ever outing to date in Mombasa where they failed to make it out of the group stages.

Same case applies to Masinde Muliro whose best-ever finish was fourth at the Dala 7s in Kisumu.

In Pool D, Kabras Sugar should have easy time navigating through their matches against Daystar University Falcons, Kabete Stallions and newbies Kabarak University.

Falcons could prove tricky customers though, having finished fifth in Mombasa and looking to close out their campaign on a high.

