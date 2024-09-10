AFC seal deadline day swoop for Ovella Ochieng as ‘Kamdu’ returns to Mathare

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – AFC Leopards sealed a deadline day swoop for former Kenyan international Ovellla Ochieng, as the transfer window for the 2024-25 FKF Premier League season shut on Monday night.

Ovella, a former Kariobangi Sharks player, has been without a club since leaving South African top tier side Richards Bay last season, and now looks to reignite his career with Ingwe.

He is among five new players brought in by the former champions, as they seek to replenish a 26 year wait for the top tier title.

Leopards have been smart in their transfer business, bringing in players in key positions. They had also erstwhile signed South Sudan captain Peter Maker, striker Sydney Lokale who left Congolese side St Elloi Lupopo, Julius Masaba from Kariobangi Sharks and Samuel Semo from Murang’a Seal.

They were busy on deadline day, as they also completed the release of midfielder Kevin Kimani, who returns to his former side Mathare United on loan.

Ingwe released 11 players, three going out on loan.

Meanwhile, Shabana was the most active club in the transfer window, as they brought in 14 new players, having released 15. Shabana FC signed striker Dennis Okoth from Tusker Youth. PHOTO/Shabana/X

Among the highlight players joining the team include winger Cliff Nyakeya and keeper Maxwell Muchesia and Emmanuel Lwangu from AFC Leopards, with the latter joining on loan.

The club has also signed Meja Atariza from Bandari and James Mazembe from KCB among the high profile names joining them. On deadline day, they also signed striker Dennis Okoth from Tusker Youth.

League returnees Mathare United were also heavily active in the window, as they signed in 14 new players, while 13 were released. Kimani leads the list of high profile arrivals, while keeper Mike Wanyika (Ulinzi) and Erickson Mulu (KCB) have also been brought on board.

Debutants Mara Sugar have signed nine new players, most from lower tier leagues.

City Stars was meanwhile the least active club in the window as they brought in only five players, and released six. Among the high profile arrivals in the club include the returning Sven Yidah.

Yidah was on the verge of signing for Tusker FC, but the deal fell through in the last minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL FKF PL TRANSFERS