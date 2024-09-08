Kibor hungry for more success in Amsterdam after tasting glory at Nairobi City Expressway Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8 – The 2017 national 3000m steeplechase champion Marion Kibor has set her sights on victory at next month’s Amsterdam Marathon after an emphatic win at the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday.

Kibor says her triumph is an eye opener on what she needs to improve on at the Dutch capital while arousing her hunger for more.

“The race has enabled me to know what I need to work on for Amsterdam. Judging by performance today, my physical fitness is okay but for just a bit of preparations on my final sprint,” the two-time La Rochelle Marathon champion said.

The 29-year-old stormed to victory in 1:08:55, ahead of 2023 Tokyo Half Marathon Gladys Chepkurui (1:09:04) and Sharon Kiptugen (1:09:27) in second and third respectively.

It was Kibor’s second win of the year after clocking 2:31:46 to win the Stokholm Marathon in June.

“It was a very tough race considering there were many competitors, most of them elite. I am very happy to have won because this is my first time competing in the Nairobi Expressway Marathon. The course was great and I thank the organisers for coming up with the idea of this competition. I look forward to defending my title next year,” she said. Marion Kibor in action in the women’s 21km at the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Disappointment to podium

Speaking at the same time, Kiptugen said a third-place finish is a huge improvement from last year when she finished a disappointing 11th in the same race.

“I wasn’t expecting such a wonderful result. Last year, I tried my best and I could only finish 11th but this year I have made it to the podium. It is really a great result that inspires me going forward,” Kiptugen said.

Elsewhere, Amos Kipkemoi clocked 29:04 to take top honours in the men’s 10km at the same event, Felix Maasai (29:13) and Gideon Kipngetich (29:16) coming second and third respectively.

Edinah Kibiwott was winner of the women’s 10km race, clocking 33:25 as Fridah Ndinda (34:12) and Naomi Tigoi (34:22) finished second and third.