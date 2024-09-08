Jerotich goes back in time to win women's marathon at Nairobi City Expressway - Capital Sports
Cynthia Jerotich crosses the finishes line to win the women's 42km. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Jerotich goes back in time to win women’s marathon at Nairobi City Expressway

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8 – The 2016 World Half Marathon silver medalist Cynthia Jerotich Limo rolled back the years to win women’s 42km at the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon on Sunday morning.

Jerotich timed 2:28:02 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Lilian Chebii (2:28:29) and Peris Jerono (2:30:44) in second and third respectively.

Jerotich credited her huge win to self-belief despite the taxing nature of the race.

“It was a very tough race but once I took the lead, I believed in myself and was more hopeful of winning it than when I first began,” Jerotich said.

It was the second podium finish in 2024 for the 34-year-old, who finished third at the Boilermaker Road Race in New York in July where she clocked 49:21 in the women’s 15km road race.

The marathoner adds that her win in the capital is the fuel she needs for her next competition in Honolulu.

“My next focus is on the Honolulu Marathon in the United States. Winning today was just the right morale required for my next race,” she said.

Made to sweat

Speaking at the same time, Chebii admitted the race was not a walk in the park for her.

The 30-year-old was nonetheless content with playing second fiddle to Jerotich.

“It was not easy especially at the 30km mark…it becomes a bit hilly and you have to have a high level of endurance to come through it effectively,” she said.

The competition was her second road race of the year after the Belgian Half Marathon in March, where she clocked 1:09:56 in sixth.

